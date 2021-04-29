New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots wait, draft former Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

NFL Draft

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have selected former Alabama quarterback Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones with the No. 15 pick of the NFL draft, their biggest move to date to bring in a player to possibly be a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

Jones becomes the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.

He earned the Davey O’Brien Award in 2020 as the top quarterback in college football.

He’s coming off a season that saw him lead Alabama to a national title while completing an NCAA-record 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

