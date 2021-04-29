Patriots wait, draft former Alabama QB Mac Jones at No. 15

BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots have selected former Alabama quarterback Michael McCorkle “Mac” Jones with the No. 15 pick of the NFL draft, their biggest move to date to bring in a player to possibly be a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.

Jones becomes the first quarterback selected in the first round during Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure in New England.

He earned the Davey O’Brien Award in 2020 as the top quarterback in college football.

"I'm looking forward to taking Coach Belichick's coaching, and it's gonna be a lot of fun."



📺: #PatsDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/8U7N22lqC2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

He’s coming off a season that saw him lead Alabama to a national title while completing an NCAA-record 77.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions.