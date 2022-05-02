PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While there weren’t any local players selected in this year’s NFL Draft, several athletes with Rhode Island connections will have a shot at making it onto an NFL roster.

Providence native Komotay Koffie went undrafted, but has signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Northern Colorado defensive back will seek to make an impression at the team’s rookie minicamp later this month.

Koffie is the older brother of Bishop Hendricken grad Kwity Paye, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round last year.

Others who played at the high school or college levels in Rhode Island also got invites to camp.

Shea High School graduate Leandro DeBrito will be looked at by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive back was named to the All-NEC first team in his senior year at Duquesne.

Another defensive back, URI’s Coby Tippett, was invited to the New England Patriots minicamp. The Sharon, Mass., native is the son of Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

Brown University quarterback E.J. Perry, who hails from Andover, Mass., signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was named Ivy League offensive player of the year last season.