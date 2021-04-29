Hendricken grad Paye could be RI’s first NFL Draft 1st-rounder since 1939

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Islander hasn’t been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1939 – 27 years before the first Super Bowl was held.

That could change Thursday night as the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway, with Bishop Hendricken graduate and Michigan product Kwity Paye expected to be picked sometime in the first round.

In the above video, 12 Sports reporter Morey Hershgordon chats with Paye’s high school coaches about his success and what makes his skill set so desirable.

12 Sports will have previews of the NFL Draft from Patriots headquarters in Foxboro tonight on 12 News starting at 4.

At 8 p.m. – Yianni Kourakis will join reporters and analysts around the country to break down the first-round picks. Watch it live right here on WPRI.com.

Later tonight, flip over to 12 News at 10 and 11 for insight about the moves made by the Patriots.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/23/21: Sid Wardell & Ricardo Pitts Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community