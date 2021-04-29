Hendricken grad Paye could be RI’s first NFL Draft 1st-rounder since 1939

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Islander hasn’t been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 1939 – 27 years before the first Super Bowl was held.
That could change Thursday night as the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway, with Bishop Hendricken graduate and Michigan product Kwity Paye expected to be picked sometime in the first round.
In the above video, 12 Sports reporter Morey Hershgordon chats with Paye’s high school coaches about his success and what makes his skill set so desirable.
