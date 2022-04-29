MIDDLETON, Mass. (WPRI) — It’s a moment EJ Perry has been dreaming of for years — being drafted in the NFL.

Perry hopes to become the first Brown University quarterback to go pro in more than four decades.

“He’s a contemporary Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady all in one,” Perry’s agent Sean Stellato said.

But even if his name isn’t called, Perry expects to still get an opportunity in the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

“I’ll sit patiently and wait until it happens,” Perry said. “I’m just excited that, at the end of Saturday at 7 o’clock, I’ll be somewhere and it’s going to be a great opportunity wherever it is.”

The last time a former Bear was drafted was in 2010, when defensive lineman David Howard signed with the Tennessee Titans.

If Perry is selected, he will be the first Ivy League quarterback to be drafted since Harvard University’s Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2005.

Perry would also be the first Brown quarterback to join the NFL since 1976, when Bob Bateman was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bateman never played in regular-season game, however. Perry is hoping that he will be the first former Bear to do so, no matter where he ends up.

“I think the dream is to go play at the next level, be successful and win a championship,” Perry said.

Since 1939, 29 former Bears have been drafted into the NFL.

Ernest Perry tells 12 News he’s proud of his son’s accomplishments.

“Obviously as a dad it’s been awesome,” he said. “He’s done everything right … I just use him as an example to all the young kids that a guy from Andover can make it to the professional level and you’ve just got to work hard and keep your head straight.”

Perry kicked off the 2022 NFL Draft at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton, where he watched the first round surrounded by his family and friends.