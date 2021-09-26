New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

NEN Roundtable: Pats defense feast on Jameis Winston? And Julian Edelman memories

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Can this Patriots defense feast on another turnover prone quarterback in Jameis Winston? The panel also dives into how that unit will attempt to slow down Saints running back Alvin Kamara and whether or not Mac Jones should push the ball down the field.

Plus, a special topic on Julian Edelman as the former star receiver is honored at Gillette Stadium. The crew reminisces on his 12-year career in Foxboro.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

