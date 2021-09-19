NEN Roundtable: How important is a fast start? And can Pats grab first win?

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Is it fair to assume the Patriots will pick up their first win of the year? They haven’t lost to the Jets since late in the 2015 season. The panel also dives into the Mac Jones vs. Zach Wilson debate. And some fantasy football advice on who to start and sit for the Patriots.

