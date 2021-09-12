New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

The Game's on WPRI 12: Kickoff 4:25 p.m. | New England Nation Game Breakdown on WPRI.com & WPRI 12

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for the season opener between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

THE GAME’S ON 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 11:45 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com