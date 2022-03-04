(WPRI) – He was a member of the Rams coaching staff in their Super Bowl LIII appearance, now Liam Coen will take the reigns of the offense for the defending Super Bowl champions.

His work in the SEC and his relationship with head coach Sean McVay presented the chance of a lifetime.

“When this came up, it was something we were extremely interested in,” Coen said.

Coen is hoping to bring some new wrinkles along with him to Los Angeles that he can blend into McVay’s approach.

“He wants to talk football and see some of the different things we were able to do at Kentucky that maybe is not utilized as much in the NFL game,” Coen said. “I’m just really excited about going back and learning because Matthew Stafford is now there and they have evolved as an offense.”