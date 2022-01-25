‘It’s not always what I want’: Tom Brady on the future of his NFL career

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after the team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — All eyes are on quarterback Tom Brady’s future following the Tampa Bay Buccanneers’ loss over the weekend.

The 44-year-old wasn’t in the mood to talk retirement after the Buc’s comeback against the Los Angeles Rams came up short, but he went a little more in-depth speaking with Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast.

He says he will eventually make a decision, but with the help of his family.

“You know, I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need because they’ve been giving me what I need for the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want,” Brady said.

Tom Brady on his Let’s Go podcast about his wife and family and football. “It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 25, 2022

“It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next,” he continued.

Brady continued to say the team doesn’t deserve any less than his best and that if he couldn’t fully commit to football, or play at a championship level, it would be time to step aside.

“Playing football I get so much joy from. I love it,” Brady acknowledged. “But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and they will be.”

Previously, Brady had said that he wanted to play through 45. At age 44, Brady led the league in passing yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43).