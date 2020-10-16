CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus

NFL

by: WXIN Web Team and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The Indianapolis Colts say several individuals within the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Friday morning, the team said it was in the process of confirming the positive tests. It was unclear if the tests involved players, coaches, or front-office staff.

Meanwhile, the practice facility will be closed and the team will “work remotely while following NFL protocols.”

It’s not clear yet what this means for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Here’s the team’s statement:

This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19. The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour