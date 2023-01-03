BUFFALO (WPRI) — The NFL community was rocked after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old is currently in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first quarter.

When the game was officially postponed, a GoFundMe for his charity “Chasing M’s” was circulating through social media.

The online toy drive fundraiser was started by Hamlin in 2020 and had the original goal of raising $2,500. Since his collapse, fans have raised more than $3 million as of Tuesday morning.

“Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser,” GoFundMe tweeted Monday night.

Players and fans have taken to social media to share their prayers for Hamlin.

You can donate to his charity here.