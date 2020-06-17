Live Now
Buccaneers unveil pictures of Brady in his new jersey

Courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WPRI) — Tom Brady spent the last two decades with the New England Patriots so it is going to take some time for football fans to get used to seeing him in a different uniform.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to social media on Tuesday and showed Brady in his new jersey for the first time.

The six-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa in March.

Shortly after Brady signed with Tampa Bay, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and was traded to the Buccaneers. He has one year left on his contract at $10 million.

Brady was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft and went on to become the first quarterback in NFL history, and fourth player overall, to play 20 seasons with one team.

He was an 18-year team captain and led the Patriots to the playoff 17 times, including nine Super Bowl appearances. He earned Super Bowl MVP four times.

