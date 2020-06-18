Buccaneers offer first look at Gronkowski in new uniform

Live Now
President Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with governors on reopening America's small businesses
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WPRI) — Just two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released photos of Tom Brady in his new jersey, fans were given their first look at Rob Gronkowski in his.

Shortly after the former Patriots quarterback signed with the Bucs, New England’s former tight end came out of retirement and was traded to Tampa Bay with one year remaining on his contract.

The three-time Superbowl champion will be reunited with Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.

After nine seasons with the Patriots, the 31-year-old Gronkowski retired in March 2019. He was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

