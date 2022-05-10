FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady’s life after football just got a little clearer, and it doesn’t stray away from the game.

The seven-time Super-Bowl winning quarterback will join FOX Sports as a lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Over the course of the long-term agreement, Brady will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and also will work as an “ambassador” for FOX, with a focus on “client and promotional initiatives.”

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the FOX team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch wrote.

Brady, 44, briefly retired in January, saying he wanted to focus his time and energy on other things, but announced in March he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible,” Brady announced on Twitter.

So far in his career, Brady has totaled 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns and 203 interceptions across 318 games.

He reached the playoffs 19 times, won 18 division titles, and went 10-4 in conference championships and 7-3 in Super Bowls.