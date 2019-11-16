Athletic director: Garrett’s ugly hit sets bad example for young football players

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — When Sherry Lussier saw Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swing and hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, she couldn’t help but think of her son, Nathan, who plays football at La Salle Academy.

“There was certainly enough time for them to stop before it got out of hand the way that it did, so it was pretty upsetting to see how far that they took it,” Lussier said. “To me, it’s scary, that person could’ve been seriously injured.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers fights with defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Steelers 21-7. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 14: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns hits Quarterback Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers over the head with his helmet during the second half in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

North Kingstown Athletic Director Dick Fossa also saw the hit and said while he understands that winning and money can drive a professional athlete, Garrett crossed the sportsmanship line.

“I think the Cleveland Browns said it best: It was an embarrassment, it’s not meant for football,” Fossa said.

The Browns tweeted out Garrett’s apology where he said, “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable.”

Statement from Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/txVA970CmW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2019

Fossa said the hit sets a bad example for kids playing football at the high school level.

“It’s nice to see a hard-hitting game but that crossed the line, obviously,” he said.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely and will have to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before he can be reinstated.