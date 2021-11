(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon and Andy Gresh dissect the Patriots Week 8 win against the Chargers. Does the win change the direction of the season? What are the new expectations for the Patriots? Have they altered Gresh also breaks down where the offense and defense played well.

The Patriots have won two straight to get back to .500 at almost he midway point of the season. Do they have a run in them?