Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Week 3: Saints at Patriots

NFL

(WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to discuss Week 3 between the Saints and Patriots. With Tom Brady’s return right around the corner, New England can’t afford to look past New Orleans and drop below .500 for the second time in three weeks. Gresh explains where he wants Mac Jones to improve in his third game and how much of his success hinges on the play of the offensive line.

Morey also asks Gresh about his memories from the last time the Saints played at Gillette Stadium in October of 2013. Tom Brady found Kenbrell Thompkins in the back of the endzone with just seconds to play to steal a 30-27 win.

