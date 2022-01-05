New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Patriots regular season finale

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh chat about the major storylines heading into Week 18 of the NFL season regarding the Patriots, their matchup with the Dolphins and the best matchup in the playoffs.

New England Nation

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:00 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. Sunday
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com