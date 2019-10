FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — For the New England Patriots, the first two months of the regular season have felt and looked more like an extension of the preseason.

The Patriots have the largest point differential through seven games (+175) in the Super Bowl era. Despite lots of changes, the offense has scored 30 or more points in six of its first seven games, and the defense is allowing less than a touchdown per game and leads the NFL with 18 interceptions. But the toughest six-game stretch of the season begins on Sunday as the team welcomes the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.