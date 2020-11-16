CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Newsfeed Now: Promising new COVID-19 vaccine; HGTV star's home burglarized

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Other stories in today’s show:

BURGLAR HITS HOME OF HGTV STAR: A burglar struck the star of HGTV’s Good Bones, which is the show known for flipping homes and restructuring neighborhoods in the Indy area. Only this crook didn’t just take something, he left a nasty reminder behind.

RUNNER FINDS PERSONAL BEST IN HELPING COMPETITOR: At a high school cross country state championship in Michigan, there was a moment at the finish that was more uplifting than any victory.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

