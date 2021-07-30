Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The debate over re-masking on capitol hill is heating up. This comes as congress’s top doctor issued new guidance for members of Congress as cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19.

More about the CDC mask guidelines on NewsNation

During the pandemic, students attended class remotely, now after experiencing home schooling some parents seem to like the idea.

See the full story on WOWK 13 NEWS

Tokyo is reporting a record number of covid cases, with more than 3,800 yesterday.

Officials say the Olympic Games have not contributed to the high number of cases, saying out of more than 300,000 COVID-19 tests conducted, very few have tested positive. On Friday they reported 27 covid cases associated with the Olympics, including three athletes.

A suspect has been arrested in a California shooting that killed a woman and badly wounded a man at a movie theater during “The Forever Purge” film screening.

See the full story on KTLA News 5

A group of residents in a New York town were so fed up with potholes in their area that they decided to fill several of them with their own resources.

See the full story on WTEN – NEWS10 ABC

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you can save a bundle by purchasing refurbished tech products. Find out where to look for legitimate deals.

See the full story on KTLA News 5