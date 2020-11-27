Newsfeed Now: Black Friday deals and more

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Black Friday used to be a day associated with in-store shopping, but this year, with COVID-19 front and center, many retailers are focusing their efforts online. Major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, won’t even be open this year on Thanksgiving, so no head starts on shopping in person after your meal.

MOM GRADUATES: Tyra Muhammad started her college career in 1993. At 19, she got married and started a family. Soon after, she got sick and couldn’t attend as many classes.

PERFECT TIMING: It is the pinnacle of high school cross-country in Michigan: the final stretch of the 3.1 miles of the state championships, sprinting down the straightaway at the Michigan International Speedway, the grandstands loud with families cheering, precious seconds ticking as runners fight for their place.

