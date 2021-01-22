Your Virtual Ticket to the RI Philharmonic!

If you are looking for an enjoyable performance this weekend, our friends at the RI Philharmonic are ready to virtually welcome you! Join them tomorrow (Saturday, 1/23) as they stream directly to your home.

Per their website: join the Orchestra along with Orli Shaham who plays Mozart’s magnificent Quintet for Piano and Winds, and David Robertson as he leads the breathtaking Gran Partita.

Brendan Kirby recently caught up with Orli over Zoom to chat about tomorrow evening’s event.

Make your plans to watch here: https://www.streamriphil.org/

For overall info regarding the RI Philharmonic, visit: https://www.ri-philharmonic.org/

