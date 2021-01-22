Your Virtual Ticket to the RI Philharmonic!

If you are looking for an enjoyable performance this weekend, our friends at the RI Philharmonic are ready to virtually welcome you! Join them tomorrow (Saturday, 1/23) as they stream directly to your home.

Per their website: join the Orchestra along with Orli Shaham who plays Mozart’s magnificent Quintet for Piano and Winds, and David Robertson as he leads the breathtaking Gran Partita.

Brendan Kirby recently caught up with Orli over Zoom to chat about tomorrow evening’s event.

Make your plans to watch here: https://www.streamriphil.org/

For overall info regarding the RI Philharmonic, visit: https://www.ri-philharmonic.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

