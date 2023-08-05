PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Future stars got to show off their skills on the PPAC stage for the final time this Summer.

As part of the Providence Performing Arts Center’s summer musical theatre intensive, “Next Stop Broadway”, cast members ages 10-17 learned music and choreography for a live finale on Friday night.

The cast performed selections from Rogers & Hart’s “Babes in Arms” and “The Boys from Syracuse.”

The young performers also got to showcase their own presentations inspired by shows from PPAC’s upcoming 2023-2024 season.