Yianni Kourakis joins ‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 pm

Big Game Bound: Watch Live Thursday at 1 p.m.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis will be a guest this week on Big Game Bound on WPRI.com and other Nexstar Nation websites.

Yianni will help break down the matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in Foxboro. The Patriots are looking to bounce back after a tough Sunday night loss to the Houston Texans. With the loss, New England fell to the second seed in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens.

You can watch ‘Big Game Bound’ Thursday at 1 p.m. on WPRI.com.

