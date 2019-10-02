WWII era plane crashes at Connecticut’s Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – There was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed while an active fire and rescue operation is underway.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B-17 World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour – which is the same tour that stopped at Quonset in Rhode Island a few weeks ago.

The B-17 during a stop in Beverly, Mass. as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour.Photo: Eric Krause | WPRI 12

The B-17 during a stop in Beverly, Mass. as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour.Photo: Eric Krause | WPRI 12

WTNH is reporting that 13 people were onboard the B-17 for a tour and Hartford Hospital has confirmed it’s received six patients. There is no word on the extent of injuries or if there were any fatalities.

Bradley has canceled all flights until Thursday. Anyone scheduled to fly out of the airport should contact their carrier directly.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

Our sister station, 22News, obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

Our New Haven sister station WTNH spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

Both our sister stations from WTNH and WWLP have crews there and will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.