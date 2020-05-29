1  of  2
Woonsocket DMV branch to reopen June 1 with expanded hours

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state of Rhode Island prepares to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the economy, the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Friday that a third branch will resume operations next week.

The DMV office located on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only; walk-ins will not be permitted.

“The Division has continued serving customers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with a reservation service at our Cranston headquarters,” DMV Administrator Walter Craddock said. “The reservation service, coupled with adherence to the COVID-19 procedures recommended by the R.I. Department of Health, allows us to return service to our branches in a safe and orderly manner.”

Make an appointment here »

The Cranston headquarters and Middletown branch have been the only DMV offices open since the outbreak began.

Earlier this week, the DMV announced a 90-day extension for driver’s licenses, registrations and inspection stickers that expired in March or will expire in June. Those that expired in April and May have until July and August to renew, respectively.

The DMV issued a reminder that renewals and a number of other transactions can be completed online or by mail.

If you need to conduct business in person but have been unable to get an appointment, report it here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

