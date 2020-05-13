Wooden ‘Party People’ Bring Surprise Celebrations During Pandemic

(WPRI) – Spring and summer are typically the busiest time of the year for event planners and designers. Covid 19 may have shaken things up but these business owners are far from giving up.

It’s been a rough ride for Exquisite Events owner, Kelli Dubeau, working through the pandemic.

“We normally do 400 jobs. We are going to close this year, if we are lucky with probably a half dozen.”

Dubeau had to lay off her staff with the cancellation of their annual events like Brown University’s commencement, elaborate weddings and grandiose parties.

“I did get that PPP loan and brought back my team. We got all of our creative juices together and we can up with the ‘Exquisite Party People.’

The new idea possible in part with help from Dwyer Hardwoods

“When I called him up and told him we had this great idea, that this is what we are going to do, he cut those people out for us for nothing and he gave everything to us for cost.”

The 5 to 6 foot wooden figures are personalized with photographed faces of loved ones, balloons and message clouds.

“We go at night or really early in the morning and put them in the lawn and the person that we are doing it for wakes up to them on the lawn or they go out and there’s all their friends that couldn’t be there to celebrate.”

The party planning may look different at the moment but the goal remains the same.

“It’s just connecting people, making people smile, laughing and just coming up with something a little bit different.”

The group is also doing graduation themed party people for those seniors unable to take part in the pomp and circumstance this year.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. Reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.