Woman’s Trash Bins Decor Brings Humor to Senior Community

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This time of isolation is incredibly difficult for everyone – especially our senior popular. Now, one local woman is spreading some humor and happiness in one of the most unique ways.

Tricia Lawrence lives at the Louisquisset Country Club in North Providence. When the pandemic gave her some extra time on her hands, she decided to put those hands to work.

She said, “I was at Stop & Shop and ended up buying some colored paper and some glue sticks and pretended I was the mother of a 7 year-old, but really wanted it for myself. Then, my next door neighbor Mary told me about this website called ‘Bin Isolation Outing.’

The Facebook page with over a million followers started in Australia and features people dressed in their fiercest and finest attire to take out the trash.

” So, I said I don’t have any dress up clothes…instead of dressing myself, I’ll dress my garbage bins,” Lawrence said.

The trash bin decor is bringing light to her community.

“I hear them outside and I see and they’re smiling and they’re taking pictures. The ultimate is when they say it made their day. It’s basically a senior community, so we’re all home with a lot of time on our hands.”

Each week is a different theme.

“I did Dr. Nicole Alexander Scott, who I absolutely adore. I did Doctor Fauci, my neighbor is a visiting nurse and I give her a world of credit so she was honored.”

“Our trash collector Fustavo was honored on essential employee week and he got a kick out of that.”

The pandemic breathing new life into her love of crafting.

She said, “I hope after this is all over to continue with crafts… I don’t know that it will continue on garbage cans but who knows. Ha, ha, ha.”

