Woman killed in two vehicle crash in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman was killed after a crash on 495 in Norton Saturday evening.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on the northbound lane just past exit 10.
As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles veered of the road and struck into a tree. A 49-year-old woman from Taunton, a passenger, was killed.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman also from Taunton, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old from Middleboro, was not injured.
Right now, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.