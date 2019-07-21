Woman killed in two vehicle crash in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton woman was killed after a crash on 495 in Norton Saturday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident happened around 10 p.m. on the northbound lane just past exit 10.

Troopers investigating fatal crash, 495 NB, Norton. Vehicle off road and struck trees, 2 occupants trapped and extricated by firefighters. One victim confirmed deceased. Other victim transported by medical helicopter. More info will be released later today. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 21, 2019

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles veered of the road and struck into a tree. A 49-year-old woman from Taunton, a passenger, was killed.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman also from Taunton, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old from Middleboro, was not injured.

Right now, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.