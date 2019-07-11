WJAR’s Frank Coletta to retire after 41 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After decades of the “coffee cup salute,” WJAR NBC 10 Sunrise Anchor Frank Coletta has announced he will be retiring later this month.

According to WJAR News Director Scott Isaacs, Coletta will be retiring on July 26. Coletta announced his retirement at the end of a special broadcast for the station’s 70-year anniversary Wednesday.

“Frank is irreplaceable,” Isaacs said. “His decades of institutional knowledge made him a tremendous resource for journalists young and old. The best way we can honor his career is by continuing to tell the stories that matter most to Southern New Englanders.”

“He’s been a trusted friend and a local TV legend. We raise our coffee mugs in salute to a classic newsman,” WJAR General Manager Vic Vetters added.

Coletta, a West Warwick native, has been an anchor on Sunrise since its debut in 1985. A graduate of Emerson College, Coletta began his career in radio before joining WJAR behind the scenes in 1978 as an assignment editor.

In more recent years, he helped launch “Coffee Break with Frank and Friends” – a segment that is posted on the station’s Facebook page daily.

“I’ve worked with so many talented and creative broadcasters in my time at NBC 10. But I could not have lasted 41 years here without the constant loyalty, encouragement, and support of all of you in the TV audience, and more recently, on social media,” Coletta said.

Isaac’s said the new Sunrise team will be announced soon.