PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 55,000 Rhode Islanders have cast their ballots with one week left to go in the election season.

According to the secretary of state’s Voter Turnout Tracker, as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 34,000 people had taken advantage of early voting. More than 21,000 cast their ballots by mail.

The turnout so far accounts for nearly 7% of eligible voters.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots seven days before Nov. 8.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea urged voters Tuesday to start returning their mail-in ballots using drop boxes in their communities.

“Remember that mail ballots must be received – not postmarked – by 8 p.m. on Election Day,” Gorbea said. “At this point, using a secure election drop box is the best way to ensure that your mail ballot is received in time. As long as your mail ballot is in an election drop box by 8 p.m. on November 8th, it will be counted.”

Map: Drop Box and Early Voting Locations »

The early voting period started Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 7.

The last day to vote is Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.