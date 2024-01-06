NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WPRI) — The Moby-Dick Marathon is set to take place one again this weekend at New Bedford Whaling Museum. The main event begins on Saturday, January 6th and continues for twenty-five hours of live reading through Sunday, January 7th. The museum will be free to attend on Saturday and Sunday.

