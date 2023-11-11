Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — A local store will hold a special event to honor local Veterans this Weekend. “Operation Made” is celebrating its fifth year in business while honoring our local military. On Saturday, November 11th they are inviting the public to check out their store, and support local Veterans. There will be special exhibits, raffles, giveaway and vendors, as well as free lunch for Veterans. “Operation Made” aims to encourage entrepreneurship in the military community by helping Veteran-owned companies grow their businesses. The store features all products made or owned by Veterans.

In the above video, Ashley Erling joins 12 News This Morning with a live preview. She chats with organizers about the events!

Each weekend, Ashley brings you around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts for a look at what’s happening as part of our all new, expanded 12 News This Morning. Join us on Saturdays for four full hours of local news, weather and more!