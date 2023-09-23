PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rain or shine, all are invited to attend the 2023 Armenian Festival. For months, the parishioners of the Sts. Vartanantz Church congregation work tirelessly cooking and preparing all of the well-known Armenian favorites! This year’s festival is taking place Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM on the grounds of Sts. Vartanantz Church. Enjoy homemade Armenian delicacies including pastries and native dishes featuring fresh flame-grilled Chicken, Shish Kebab, and Losh Kebab dinners complete with a fresh tossed salad, vegetables, pita bread, and signature Rice Pilaf.

