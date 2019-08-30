Breaking News
Life sentence for teen charged in shooting outside school

What is the Balance Bottle?

News
Posted: / Updated:

What is the Balance Bottle? How can it help us with our fitness? This morning we welcomed the Co-Founder of Ujjaya Rhode Island Yoga & Wellness Company, Tedessa Doff who explained more.

For additional info on Ujjaya, head to: https://www.ujjaya.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams