Rescue workers, a veterinary tech and a plumber worked together in Sleep Hollow, New York to help a puppy who got its paw stuck in a bathtub drain on Saturday, Oct. 16, police say. (Sleepy Hollow Police Department)

SLEEP HOLLOW, N.Y. — Police in Westchester were called to a home Saturday morning after a puppy got her paw stuck inside a bathtub drain, authorities said.

The Sleepy Hollow Police Department posted about the dramatic rescue, along with photos, on their Facebook page on Monday.

Cops responded to the residence around 11:15 a.m. and immediately could see that Daisy, a 1-year-old Chihuahua, had a swollen paw, which was making it hard for the dog’s paw to be freed.

Officers called for backup from the Sleepy Hollow Volunteer Fire Department and the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital, police said.

Authorities said that while waiting, cops tried, unsuccessfully, to use household items like Vaseline and vegetable oil to try to slide the puppy’s paw out.

Once the local volunteer fire department crew arrived, the chief called for further backup from Donovan’s Plumbing, a local small business, officials said.

Then, cops, firefighters, a veterinary technician and the plumber worked together to strategize a plan to help the distressed pup.

The plumber headed to the home’s basement and was able to unscrew the drain flange from the drain arm, which allowed the rescue workers to remove the puppy from the tub, while its paw was still in the drain hole, authorities said.

The crew transported Daisy to the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital, where the volunteer firefighters and the veterinary tech used wire cutters to cut into the drain flange, freeing the dog’s two paw pads that had been stuck, according to police.

Authorities said the puppy was “strong throughout the entire rescue” and was at home recovering from the swollen paw.