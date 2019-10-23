West Warwick solicitor’s actions probed after testy meeting

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday night’s heated council meeting brought a long agenda, but a short meeting peppered with frustration from taxpayers and town leaders — and a police investigation after it was all over.

Right off the top, town solicitor Tim Williamson suggested cutting the council’s potential workload.

“I would recommend the following items on the town council agenda be tabled: E, F, G,” Williamson said.

Williamson continued, listing all but four items, as the council moved to accept his recommendation.

Williamson cited the attorney general’s decision, outlined in an Oct. 17 letter, that stated the town had violated the Open Meetings Act (OMA) in a number of ways, including failing to provide enough details for agenda items connected to three meetings, from last December to February.

Council President David Gosselin criticized Attorney General Peter Neronha’s “ruling,” insisting West Warwick’s agendas are similar to those in other towns and cities.

“If you look at everyone’s agenda,” Gosselin said. “It’s almost identical to ours. And based on [Neronha’s] ruling, he needs to look at the whole state.”

It was the third time within a year, and the second time this month, West Warwick was hit for violating state transparency laws.

“We have serious concerns regarding whether the Town’s violations were willful or knowing, and whether a civil lawsuit should be filed,” the OMA letter said.

The recent case was the second OMA violation in about a year involving West Warwick.

The attorney general is also suing the town in an unrelated complaint filed earlier this month for allegedly violating the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) in connection with a 2018 records request.

During Tuesday’s meeting, frequent Williamson critic Derek Read was one of a handful of residents who spoke harshly to the council and Williamson.

Read filed a complaint with police after the meeting, alleging Williamson abruptly opened the door of town hall and “intentionally” hit him in the face.

“He gave me a grin through the first set of doors,” Read said. “He takes that second door and swings it right out, intentionally hitting me in the face. Knocks my hat off.”

West Warwick’s police chief, Col. Mark Knott, confirmed the incident is under investigation, but he said at this point there are no charges.

“The matter has been assigned to a detective and he will be collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses as soon as possible,” Knott said.

Williamson has not responded to requests for comment.

