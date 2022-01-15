Weather Now: Windy Frigid This Weekend; Storm Late Sun. Night/Mon.

Happy Saturday!
We’re starting off the day on a downright frigid note! Overnight lows dropped down into the single digits but with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph dropping wind chills down into the negative teens.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours conditions »
Throughout the afternoon conditions won’t be improving very much with afternoon highs topping out in the teens and feel like temperatures in the single digits. While it will be sunny with high pressure situated over the region it stays frigid with wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph throughout the day.
This has prompted a Wind Chill Advisory through to 12 PM this afternoon.
Later this afternoon and into this evening we’ll still be seeing clear skies but more arctic air will continue to drop down over the region. Overnight tonight into Sunday morning a few scattered clouds will push into the region but we’ll stay dry and cold with lows once again dropping down into the single digits.
Throughout the day Sunday, we’ll stay dry, sunny, and cold. Very late Sunday night into Monday a storm system will be lifting up out of the south leading to some wintry mix followed by widespread rain Monday afternoon.
Very early Monday morning this Low-pressure system will cause some snow showers but throughout the late morning temperatures will begin to increase and everything will transition into rain. Throughout the day Monday rain will continue with highs staying above freezing topping out in the mid-40s.
Pinpoint Weather 12
