Good morning! Temperatures today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 70s. Today, however, we’ll have some gusty west-southwest winds which could help fan and spread any fires that do develop.

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. This means that because of the gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush, fires could spread very quickly. We’ve seen fires popping up here and there in recent days.

Sunshine will give way to some late day clouds today as a cold front heads south from Canada.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we’ll stay dry. It’ll be mild and breezy overnight with lows down to 48. That front will pass to our south overnight, then stall.

Wednesday will be warm again with more sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo