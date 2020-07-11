Weather Now: Very Warm and Muggy Weather Continues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re looking at another warm and muggy night! If you’re planning on some al fresco dining, there could be a brief shower, but probably not until after 9PM. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Those evening showers will likely begin to fall apart as they approach Southern New England, but a few rain drops are certainly possible.

Hour-by-Hour // Interactive temps and conditions over the next 36 hours »

We’ll start our Sunday on a dry and sunny note.

Some clouds will billow up in the afternoon, and a brief shower is possible, but most spots will stay dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

It’ll be very warm and humid again on Sunday with inland highs in the upper 80s to near 90, while coastal communities hit 80-85. It will be humid everywhere!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour