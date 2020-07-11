Weather Now: Very Warm and Muggy Weather Continues

We’re looking at another warm and muggy night! If you’re planning on some al fresco dining, there could be a brief shower, but probably not until after 9PM. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Those evening showers will likely begin to fall apart as they approach Southern New England, but a few rain drops are certainly possible.

We’ll start our Sunday on a dry and sunny note.

Some clouds will billow up in the afternoon, and a brief shower is possible, but most spots will stay dry.

It’ll be very warm and humid again on Sunday with inland highs in the upper 80s to near 90, while coastal communities hit 80-85. It will be humid everywhere!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo