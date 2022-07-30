Happy Saturday!

After reaching 94° yesterday, temperatures will be in the mid-80s with lower humidity leading to an absolutely beautiful weekend!

Overnight we saw some decent rain move across our area any leftover showers during the pre-dawn hours ended just after sunrise, giving way to lots of sunshine by about 8 am.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see lots of sunshine with just a few spotty clouds. Highs will top out in the mid-80s right where we’re supposed to be this time of year.

A big factor for today’s comfortable conditions will be the low humidity across our region. Dewpoints will be down into the 50s which is considered dry for this time of year.

Sunday afternoon will be nearly a carbon copy of Saturday. Highs will be back into the mid-80s with dew points in the 50s. The only difference will be just a few additional scattered clouds.

JULY RAINFALL SO FAR AT THE AIRPORT IN WARWICK RI

The lack of rain has helped to worsen our drought conditions. As of the latest update we are now seeing severe drought conditions throughout our area and well to the north of our region.

MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST: August 6th thru 12th

Overall the weather pattern for the next few weeks does not favor a lot of rain. While we will have chances for showers at times, widespread episodes of long-lasting rain are not expected. Meanwhile, our temperatures next few weeks will be running well above average, which includes a potential heatwave next week.