Weather Now: Sunny, Breezy and Not as Cold Today

TODAY: Sunshine, not as cold, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West-northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler…. lows in the upper 20s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry… Highs near 52. Turning partly cloudy and breezy by late day…. Southwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry with temperatures in 40s early evening, falling to the upper 30s late night.
THIS WEEKEND: Showers For Part of the Saturday/Sunday
SATURDAY: A dry start with mostly cloudy skies. A chance of scattered rain showers by late day and evening, mild. Highs 50-55.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Damp night. Rain showers with areas of fog. Temperatures in the 40s
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy…. lingering shower possible in the morning, but not a “washout”. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.
