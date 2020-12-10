Weather Now: Sunny, Breezy and Not as Cold Today

TODAY: Sunshine, not as cold, breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West-northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler…. lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry… Highs near 52. Turning partly cloudy and breezy by late day…. Southwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry with temperatures in 40s early evening, falling to the upper 30s late night.

THIS WEEKEND: Showers For Part of the Saturday/Sunday

SATURDAY: A dry start with mostly cloudy skies. A chance of scattered rain showers by late day and evening, mild. Highs 50-55.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Damp night. Rain showers with areas of fog. Temperatures in the 40s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy…. lingering shower possible in the morning, but not a “washout”. Still mild with highs in the low to mid 50s.

