Weather Now: Summer Feel Today; Few Showers Sunday

We’ve got a nice day ahead for you! And the day started out beautiful, too with some high clouds and the rising sun giving the sky lots of colors.

Narragansett is looking pretty in pink this morning! pic.twitter.com/0z8IfUhDhm — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) August 7, 2021

You’ll notice clouds increasing a bit through the day and outside of an isolated shower, we’ll stay dry.

At the beaches today, it will be a little cooler with a wind off the water. High will be in the low 80s on the sand.

Tonight, lots of clouds will be working through during the evening, but it’ll be mainly dry and muggy.

As an area of low pressure approaches from the south, we’ll have a few showers around Sunday morning.

While there will still be the chance for a few showers in the afternoon, there will be many hours of dry weather on Sunday. It won’t be a washout.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo