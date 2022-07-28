Happy Thursday!

Humidity will be on the rise next 24-36 hours along with warm temperatures and an occasional passing shower or thunderstorm for parts of today and tomorrow.

We do have a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for our area. The best chance for thunderstorms will be late this evening into early tonight.

But we do have the potential for spotty rain showers throughout this afternoon. We need rain, but unfortunately, the coverage on today looks “scattered” with not every town getting wet.

Later tonight an approaching cold front will trigger some more substantial rain chances and potentially severe thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts, thunder, lightning, and downpours will be possible as this activity moves across our area.

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average. Medium range forecast next 1-2 weeks calls for temperatures running well above average with below normal rainfall

Moderate Drought Continues

The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions.