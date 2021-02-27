Weather Now: Skies Partially Clear Tonight; Showers Return Sunday

After a gloomy, rainy day, we’ll be drying out a bit tonight; although fog and patchy drizzle may linger this evening.

We’ve got more showers on the way for Sunday, but unlike today they won’t be around all day. Those showers are now in the middle of the country, will move over the Ohio River Valley tonight and then toward Southern New England.

Sunday will start out dry and pleasant, but clouds will thicken through the morning.

High Sunday will again be in the 40s!

Showers return to our area after 3PM, so a good portion of the day Sunday will be dry.

Expect the showers to continue into early Monday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo