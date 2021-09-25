Weather Now: Showers Tonight; Nice Sunday Ahead

Most of our Saturday was pretty nice with a blend of sunshine and clouds and some hints of summer still in the air as there was still a touch of humidity in the air. That humidity will be dropping significantly through Sunday, but we’ll be dealing some showers in the meantime.

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today… pic.twitter.com/GZmpdEG2Jv — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 25, 2021

A front is lingering across the area, however, and the chance for some showers will be with us through the night.

This evening, we’ll have showers in the area with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the 60s.

After midnight, as an area of low pressure gets a little closer to Southern New England, there will be the slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some downpours are possible, maybe some strong wind gusts. Track the showers and any potential storms yourself with the interactive radar on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

By dawn and early Sunday morning, most of the showers will be departing and drier air will start to work back into Southern New England. The humidity will be dropping, too, so those hints of summer will be disappearing.

So, most of Sunday looks nice with highs in the 70s, low humidity and full sunshine! Great day for apple-picking, hay rides or watching the Pats!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo