Weather Now: Showers End Early Evening; More Pop Up Showers Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We had some beautiful weather today, then some pop up showers developed, as expected. There were even some rumbles of thunder out there. Like this kind of weather? Good, we’re doing it again tomorrow!

Tonight, the showers will quiet down early this evening, the skies will be clearing.

It’s possible we could see the rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. Launch time is 8:04PM.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Monday will be very similar to Sunday’s weather — Sun to clouds to showers.

The morning will be dry and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

By mid-day, some clouds will be billowing up and eventually the dark clouds will be producing some rain showers. You can track the showers yourself on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Much like Sunday, some isolated t’storms are possible…maybe with some small hail. Any showers or storms should be brief. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be prepared to head indoors for a bit. If you’ll be out on the bay, be ready to get to harbor as some gusty winds are possible with any storms.

Highs Monday will be in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/7/2021: Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams