Weather Now: Showers End Early Evening; More Pop Up Showers Monday

We had some beautiful weather today, then some pop up showers developed, as expected. There were even some rumbles of thunder out there. Like this kind of weather? Good, we’re doing it again tomorrow!

Tonight, the showers will quiet down early this evening, the skies will be clearing.

It’s possible we could see the rocket launch from Wallops Island in Virginia. Launch time is 8:04PM.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday’s weather — Sun to clouds to showers.

The morning will be dry and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

By mid-day, some clouds will be billowing up and eventually the dark clouds will be producing some rain showers. You can track the showers yourself on our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Much like Sunday, some isolated t’storms are possible…maybe with some small hail. Any showers or storms should be brief. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but be prepared to head indoors for a bit. If you’ll be out on the bay, be ready to get to harbor as some gusty winds are possible with any storms.

Highs Monday will be in the 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

