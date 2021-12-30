Weather Now: Showers, Drizzle Tonight; Some Sun Friday

What a yucky day! Showers and drizzle dominated our Thursday, and that will continue tonight with cool, but relatively mild temperatures.

Expect mainly cloudy skies with showers, fog and drizzle continuing off and on through the night.

Much like the past few nights, a fast-moving disturbance will bring the showers through the night and into Friday morning.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FORECAST

Ready for some good news? We may see a little sun Friday afternoon. We’re not expecting a bright and sunny day, but some peeks of blue sky are possible (along with a shower still possible).

Highs Friday will be milder…in the mid to upper 40s (average high for the date is 40°).

New Year’s Eve right now looks okay! Expect lots of clouds and mild temperatures.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo