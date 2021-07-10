Weather Now: Shower or Two Today, But Much Drier

Elsa is now an area of low pressure in the Canadian Maritimes. Today will be much quieter, but not a perfect day. At least we had a nice start!

Expect drier weather today, but there will still be a couple of showers from time-to-time….not a washout.

Temperatures today will still be cooler-than-normal with highs in the mid 70s.

A small area of low pressure to our south will help spark a few showers to our south this morning…

…and then with partly to mostly cloudy skies, there will be a few pop showers this afternoon.

We’re certainly not expecting a washout, but it won’t be a perfect day.

Heading to the beach? Please only swim where there is a lifeguard, especially at south coast beaches. Rip currents as a result of Elsa passing through will continue to plague our south coastal beaches.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

